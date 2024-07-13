641 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

