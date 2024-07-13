AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get AB Science alerts:

AB Science Price Performance

AB Science stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. AB Science has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

About AB Science

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.