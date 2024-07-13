ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Position Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,278 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,657 shares of company stock worth $1,893,704. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

