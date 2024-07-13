ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 111,837 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,837 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 5.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $177,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

