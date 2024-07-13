Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 252.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

