Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 201.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of HNDL opened at $21.51 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $828.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

