Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte
In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock worth $1,703,109 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Incyte
Incyte Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.36.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
