Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,697 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $488.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $496.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,646 shares of company stock worth $14,169,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

