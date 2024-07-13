Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $237,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after buying an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after buying an additional 554,606 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,290,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

