Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 48.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in ONEOK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $282,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

