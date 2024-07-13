Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $2,951,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,631,000. Dagco Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 749.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $265.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $485.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.