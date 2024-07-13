Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.66.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.