Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $273.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.32.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

