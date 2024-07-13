Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 8,336 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $103.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

