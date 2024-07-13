Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $5,182,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 41,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $46.42 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

