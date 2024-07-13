Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after buying an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,183,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,511,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $446.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $449.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.