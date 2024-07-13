Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 66.9% in June

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Further Reading

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

