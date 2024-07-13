AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AIA Group Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $28.28 on Friday. AIA Group has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

AIA Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.5789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

