AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AIA Group Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $28.28 on Friday. AIA Group has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

AIA Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.5789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

AIA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.