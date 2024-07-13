AIA Group Ltd Buys 60 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eos Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,364,000 after buying an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $261.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

