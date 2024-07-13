AIA Group Ltd Buys Shares of 3,848 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 102,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

