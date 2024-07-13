AIA Group Ltd Makes New $279,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 633 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $431.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.