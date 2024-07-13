AIA Group Ltd Sells 974 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 137,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

