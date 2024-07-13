Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.