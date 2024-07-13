Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM Stock Down 1.8 %
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air France-KLM
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.