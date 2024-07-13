Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 629.2% in June

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 629.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AFLYY opened at $0.84 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Further Reading

