Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Up 6.5%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 26,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 886,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALHC. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,866 shares of company stock worth $307,360. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after purchasing an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

