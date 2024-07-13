Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Alkami Technology traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 80199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALKT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $595,956.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550 in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,668,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth $5,569,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

