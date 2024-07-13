Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 232.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $21,549,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $170,877,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Upbound Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

UPBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently -321.74%.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

