Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $43,505,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $30,457,000. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after buying an additional 169,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,505,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $8,893,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $136.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.50. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

