Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.14, but opened at $39.10. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 9,134 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after buying an additional 86,366 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

