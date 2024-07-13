Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,988 shares of company stock worth $21,015,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.06.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $191.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

