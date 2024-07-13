Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,852 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440,081 shares of the software’s stock worth $210,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,254 shares of company stock valued at $43,396,100 in the last three months. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $101.39.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

