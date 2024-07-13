AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Update

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AmBase Stock Performance

Shares of AmBase stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. AmBase has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

