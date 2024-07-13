American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Aires Stock Performance
American Aires stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.
About American Aires
