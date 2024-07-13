American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Aires Stock Performance

American Aires stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. American Aires has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

