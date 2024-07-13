American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $2,265,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 102,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,294,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

