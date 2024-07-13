AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.24

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 2144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $822.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $125,924. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 499.0% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 224,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 206,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.