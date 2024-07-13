Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

