Antony Spring Sells 18,981 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.50 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on M shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

