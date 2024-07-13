AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Position Reduced by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,658 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

