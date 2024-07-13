Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,120,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.