Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.03. 235,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,020,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Specifically, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ARLO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

