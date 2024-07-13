Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

