Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,941,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.02 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
