Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

