Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) & Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Head-To-Head Survey

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlantia and Nihon Kohden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantia 0 0 0 0 N/A Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Atlantia has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantia and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantia N/A N/A N/A Nihon Kohden 7.66% 15.08% 11.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Atlantia pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nihon Kohden pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantia and Nihon Kohden’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantia $8.42 billion 2.34 $740.62 million N/A N/A Nihon Kohden $1.54 billion N/A $117.94 million $0.69 20.91

Atlantia has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Summary

Atlantia beats Nihon Kohden on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also operates and expands Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, controlling, and maintenance of road and airport infrastructures; and operation of toll payment systems, as well as provides assistance and toll management services. Further, it operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia SpA was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

