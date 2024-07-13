Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Down 2.1%

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.64. 1,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 381,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Get Auna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AUNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Auna

Auna Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Auna SA will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auna

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUNA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Auna during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the first quarter valued at $3,461,000.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.