Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$26.00. The stock traded as high as C$15.87 and last traded at C$15.88, with a volume of 394985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.
AYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,590.00 and a beta of 1.34.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0954451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
