Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$26.00. The stock traded as high as C$15.87 and last traded at C$15.88, with a volume of 394985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

AYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AYA

Insider Transactions at Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$43,320.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$43,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. Insiders sold a total of 28,113 shares of company stock valued at $399,686 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,590.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0954451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.