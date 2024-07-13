Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$37.38 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$30.06 and a 1-year high of C$51.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In related news, Director Robert Dawson purchased 1,600 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.72 per share, with a total value of C$41,720.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

