Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.84

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 3182829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $325.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,489.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.