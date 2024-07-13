Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son traded as high as $36.62 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 76864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

