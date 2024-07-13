Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading 1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barrick Gold traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.95. 8,029,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 21,546,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GOLD. CIBC increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Report on GOLD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,754 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317,033 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.